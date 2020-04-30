1  of  2
Breaking News
Man wanted in fatal Searcy shooting Man dies in Conway shooting

Class of 2020: Senior Send-off

2020 Yearbook
Posted: / Updated:

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away life experiences for the Class of 2020 seniors that these students can never get back.

In honor of this memorable class, KARK$ and our sister station FOX16 want to showcase Seniors on-air and on-line. Each day one local Senior will be showcased during our morning newscasts on both stations.

We know this is not ideal but as we navigate through this new normal, we believe these senior students should be celebrated in a unique way.

Use the form below to send us a snapshot and enter information about your graduating seniors!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories