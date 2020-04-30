Class of 2020: Senior Send-off

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away life experiences for the Class of 2020 seniors that these students can never get back.

In honor of this memorable class, KARK$ and our sister station FOX16 want to showcase Seniors on-air and on-line. Each day one local Senior will be showcased during our morning newscasts on both stations.

We know this is not ideal but as we navigate through this new normal, we believe these senior students should be celebrated in a unique way.

Use the form below to send us a snapshot and enter information about your graduating seniors!