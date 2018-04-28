Razorback RB David Williams Drafted by Denver Broncos in the 7th Round

University of Arkansas Athletics

David Williams has been selected by th Denver Broncos with the 226th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Williams was a graduate transfer from South Carolina who played in all 12 games during his one year on The Hill. The running back led the team in rushing yards, all-purpose yards, rushing touchdowns and scoring touchdowns. Williams rushed for 478 yards and six touchdowns in SEC play. He also had four 20-plus yard catches and seven that converted for first downs.

Throughout his college career, Williams played in 42 games with six starts. He totaled 1,467 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns and 37 receptions.