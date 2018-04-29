Henre Toliver Signs With The Indianapolis Colts As An UDFA

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Former Razorback corner back Henre Toliver has signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

The news was first reported by Danny West of HawgSports.com on Twitter.

Toliver is a physical cornerback who started 36 of 49 career games played. He finished his college career with eight interceptions, including two in his final game. The former Razorback totaled 161 tackles, including 7 for loss, and broke up 23 passes.

During his senior season, Toliver tied for 8th in the SEC in passes defended with 11, and 9th in interceptions with 3.

He is also one of four players in the conference to record multiple interceptions in a single game during the regular season.