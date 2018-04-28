Frank Ragnow Introduced in Detroit

Former Razorback center Frank Ragnow was introduced to the media in Detroit on Friday. Ragnow was the 20th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ragnow replaces another former Razorback in Travis Swanson.

“He’s been a great mentor to me. He’s a good friend. He obviously went to Arkansas, so we’ve had those roots. But he’s been a good friend and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Video Courtesy: Fox 2 Detroit