Frank Ragnow Introduced in Detroit

By: Gene Dumont

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 10:58 PM CDT

Former Razorback center Frank Ragnow was introduced to the media in Detroit on Friday. Ragnow was the 20th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ragnow replaces another former Razorback in Travis Swanson.

“He’s been a great mentor to me. He’s a good friend. He obviously went to Arkansas, so we’ve had those roots. But he’s been a good friend and I wish him nothing but the best.”

 

