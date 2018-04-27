Cronin Named To NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List

University of Arkansas Athletics

As one of the biggest arms out of the bullpen this season for the Razorbacks, sophomore Matt Cronin has gotten even more notice across the college baseball nation this week as he was tabbed to the Midseason Watch List for the 14th Annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Award.

The NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award is given annually to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball.

Full 2018 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List

With already nine saves to his resume this year, Cronin is closing in on the Arkansas single-season saves record of 13 set by current volunteer coach Colby Suggs in 2013. The Navarre, Florida native got to nine saves quicker than any other relief pitcher in the league, needing only 16 games, and is only two behind the current SEC saves leader, Michael Byrne of Florida.

Cronin has earned saves in five of his last six appearances and became the first pitcher in the Dave Van Horn era to earn two saves in the same day when he closed out both ends of the doubleheader against South Carolina on April 14.

Six of Cronin’s nine saves have come against SEC opponents this year. In those six games, he has worked two or more innings five times and only walked one while striking out 16. His two SEC road saves at No. 2 Florida and No. 4 Ole Miss might have been his greatest performances of the year as he tabbed multi-inning saves in each game and struck out four or more.

The sophomore has already thrown 32.2 innings this season, the fourth-highest behind Arkansas’ starting rotation, and he’s keeping the opposing batting average at .131, which is lowest among

Cronin has a long accomplishment list in his short time in Fayetteville. Last year, he generated a 2.00 ERA, which was the lowest among all Razorback relief pitchers and held opponents to a .136 average, lowest on the staff.

In the 2017 postseason, he made five appearances and didn’t give up a hit. He was also part of the combo with Dominic Taccolini and Josh Alberius that threw a seven-inning no-hitter in the SEC Tournament against Auburn (May 25) for the 13th no-hitter in school history and first since 2006.

This week, Cronin and the Razorbacks are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide for a three-game series starting today at Baum Stadium. First pitch for game one is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised online on SEC Network+.