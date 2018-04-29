Pig Trail Nation

Austin Allen Heading To Tampa Bay As Free Agent

By: Tera Talmadge

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 07:42 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 07:42 PM CDT

Former Razorback quarterback Austin Allen is heading to Tampa Bay to join the Buccaneers as a free agent. 

The former Arkansas quarterback was a two-year starter, who played in 29 games with 21 starts. As a junior, Allen had 25 passing touchdowns and an SEC-best 3,430 passing yards. Those numbers did drop his senior year, however, he was forced to sit out for four games due to a shoulder injury. 

Despite the injury, Allen is still 3rd in program history in career completion percentage with 59.1%. He is also 7th in career passing touchdowns with 36. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News Mobile App

  • Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App