Austin Allen Heading To Tampa Bay As Free Agent

Former Razorback quarterback Austin Allen is heading to Tampa Bay to join the Buccaneers as a free agent.

The former Arkansas quarterback was a two-year starter, who played in 29 games with 21 starts. As a junior, Allen had 25 passing touchdowns and an SEC-best 3,430 passing yards. Those numbers did drop his senior year, however, he was forced to sit out for four games due to a shoulder injury.

Despite the injury, Allen is still 3rd in program history in career completion percentage with 59.1%. He is also 7th in career passing touchdowns with 36.