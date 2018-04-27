No. 16 Razorbacks Host Ole Miss on Senior Weekend

University of Arkansas Athletics

The No. 16 University of Arkansas softball team is back at Bogle Park this weekend for its last SEC home series of the season. The Razorbacks will play host to Ole Miss beginning Saturday afternoon with first pitch set for 3 p.m. (CT). Admission is free with gates opening one hour prior to start time.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Arkansas’ four-player senior class of A.J. Belans, Autumn Buczek, Tori Cooper and Loren Krzysko will be honored with an on-field recognition. The ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m.

No. 16 Arkansas (34-11/9-9 SEC) vs Ole Miss (28-18, 5-13 SEC) | Game Notes

Bogle Park (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Game 1: Saturday, April 28 at 3 p.m. – SEC Network | Live Stats

Game 2: Sunday, April 29 at 4 p.m. – ESPNU | Live Stats

Game 3: Monday, April 30 at 6 p.m. – SEC Network | Live Stats

All-Time Series vs Ole Miss

Saturday’s series opener will be the 60th meeting between Arkansas and Ole Miss. In addition to an overall lead in the series, the Razorbacks own a 16-12 advantage in games played in Fayetteville. Arkansas is looking for its first series win against Ole Miss since the 2010 season.

Last Time Out

The Razorbacks split a doubleheader at No. 11 Auburn with a 4-2, 10-inning win in the opener and a 4-2 setback in the finale. A.J. Belans’ two-run home run in the 10th lifted the team to its eighth win over a ranked team this season. It was Arkansas’ first road victory in the series since 2012.

Rankings Watch

Arkansas maintains its No. 16 ranking in the NFCA and USA Softball polls. The team is also 18th in this week’s release of the NCAA RPI, down just one spot from a week ago. The Razorbacks are one of 12 SEC teams inside the RPI top 25.

A Look at the Stat Sheet

The Razorbacks carry top-50 national marks in strikeout to walk ratio (sixth/5.19), home runs (T22/47), team ERA (28/2.10) and slugging percentage (38/.464). Arkansas is also just outside the top 50 with 5.24 runs per game.

It’s Getting Late

Arkansas’ 4-2, 10-inning win at No. 11 Auburn (April 22) was the program’s longest game since an 11-inning win at No. 8 Missouri during the 2013 season. The Razorbacks are 1-1 in extra-inning games this year.

An Eye on 200

Freshman Mary Haff enters the series with Ole Miss ranked No. 7 on Arkansas’ single-season list with 194 strikeouts. With six more strikeouts, she would become just the fourth pitcher in program history with 200 Ks in a season and the third freshman to do so.