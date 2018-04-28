Rams trade WR Tavon Austin to Cowboys for 6th-round pick

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) - The Los Angeles Rams have traded wide receiver Tavon Austin to the Dallas Cowboys for a 6th-round pick (192nd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Austin's speedy playing style could be exactly what Dallas needs to make up for the loss of Dez Bryant.

In five seasons with the Rams, Austin recorded 194 receptions for 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Rams now have seven 6th-round picks to be used on Saturday.