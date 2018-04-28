Dallas takes UT offensive tackle Connor Williams with second pick

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NEXSTAR) - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Connor Williams with the 50th overall pick in the second round.

He played left tackle during his time at the University of Texas.

The Cowboys drafted Boise State LB Leight Vander Esch with their first round pick -- the 19th overall -- on Thursday night.

Dallas finished their 2017 season at 9-7 and missed the playoffs.