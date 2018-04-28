NFL Dallas

Dallas takes UT offensive tackle Connor Williams with second pick

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 07:40 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 07:40 PM CDT

(NEXSTAR) - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Connor Williams with the 50th overall pick in the second round.

He played left tackle during his time at the University of Texas.

The Cowboys drafted Boise State LB Leight Vander Esch with their first round pick -- the 19th overall -- on Thursday night.

Dallas finished their 2017 season at 9-7 and missed the playoffs. 

