NFL Dallas

Dallas takes Colorado St. WR to help fill Dez departure

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 09:08 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 09:08 PM CDT

(NEXSTAR) - The Dallas Cowboys will look to reload at wide receiver after cutting the talented and controversial Dez Bryant.

Dallas selected Colorado State WR Michael Gallup with the 81st overall pick.

During his time with the Rams, Gallup caught 176 passes for 2,690 yards in 26 games. He also hauled in 21 touchdowns.

Gallup was a 2017 consensus All-American.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News Mobile App

  • Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App