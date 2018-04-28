Dallas takes Colorado St. WR to help fill Dez departure

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NEXSTAR) - The Dallas Cowboys will look to reload at wide receiver after cutting the talented and controversial Dez Bryant.

Dallas selected Colorado State WR Michael Gallup with the 81st overall pick.

During his time with the Rams, Gallup caught 176 passes for 2,690 yards in 26 games. He also hauled in 21 touchdowns.

Gallup was a 2017 consensus All-American.