Dallas selects QB Mike White with 171st pick of draft

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) - The Dallas Cowboys have taken Western Kentucky quarterback Mark White with the 171st overall pick in the NFL Draft.

While suiting up for the Hilltoppers, White recorded 976 passes for 8,540 yards and 63 touchdowns.

White will serve as a backup for starter Dak Prescott

According to NFL.com, the 6'5" QB has a prospect grade of 5.6 (chance to become an NFL starter).