Dallas Cowboys pluck DE Dorance Armstrong with 116th pick of NFL Draft
DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong with the 116th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
In 2017, Armstrong was awarded Kansas football's first-ever Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award. He was also a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection.
He finished his junior season with nine tackles-for-loss and one sack.
According to NFL.com, Armstrong was graded as a 5.55 prospect (chance to become an NFL starter).
