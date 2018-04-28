Dallas Cowboys pluck DE Dorance Armstrong with 116th pick of NFL Draft

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong with the 116th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 2017, Armstrong was awarded Kansas football's first-ever Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award. He was also a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection.

He finished his junior season with nine tackles-for-loss and one sack.

According to NFL.com, Armstrong was graded as a 5.55 prospect (chance to become an NFL starter).