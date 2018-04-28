NFL Dallas

Cowboys pick up WR Cedrick Wilson with 208th overall pick of draft

By: Reagan Roy

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 04:10 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 04:10 PM CDT

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) - The Dallas Cowboys have selected Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson with the 208th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wilson is the first Boise State WR drafted since 2011.

As a Broncos, Wilson Caught 129 passes for 2,419 yards and 17 touchdowns. 

He was named to the Biletnikoff and Hornung Award Watch Lists for 2017.

NFL.com rates Wilson as a 5.46 draft prospect (NFL backup or special teams potential).

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News Mobile App

  • Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App