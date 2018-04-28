NFL Dallas

Cowboys nab LB Chris Covington with 193rd overall pick

By: Reagan Roy

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 03:31 PM CDT

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) - The Dallas Cowboys have picked up a linebacker with their 193rd overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

As a senior at Indiana, Chris Covington finished with 85 tackles  (50 solo), 12 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, fave pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

He was the first Division I scholarship athlete from Chicago's Al Raby High School.

The 6'2", 245-pound OLB put up a 4.97 prospect grade (should be in an NFL training camp), according to NFL.com.

 

