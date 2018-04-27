New Exhibit "The Garden" Opens at Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is showcasing a new exhibit.

Called "The Garden" it blurs the boundaries between the actual art pieces and nature.

The exhibit, while inside, also encourages viewers to get outside.

Curator Dylan Turl says one point of emphasis is providing some sort of interaction for viewers and nature.

"How can we not see the art in our natural surroundings as well, because we're interested in breaking down these boundaries in the materials in this show, and so that should also happen outside. So we're extending the exhibition," says Dylan Turk.

Turk says viewers can see flowers in bloom that coordinate with the artwork.

The Garden is free to everyone.

It will be available for viewing until October 15.