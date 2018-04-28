Update: 1 Killed in I-440/NLR Rollover Accident

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - One death has been reported and also one injury in an Interstate 440 rollover accident earlier this afternoon in North Little Rock.

The North Little Rock Fire Department (NLRFD) says it appears a big rig was traveling westbound and crossed over a concrete barrier, colliding with another semi traveling eastbound.

We're told it wasn’t a head-on collision but very close to it.

NLRFD says one of the vehicles was a Fedex truck that was carrying packages. The other truck was carrying grape juice (on pallets, already packaged.)

Nearly three hours later, the scene was still not cleared and traffic remained backed up.

Original story:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Traffic is backing up along a stretch of Interstate 440 just north of the Arkansas River.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says a section of the interstate eastbound has been closed after a rollover accident.

It happened around 2 p.m. Friday, closing all lanes at Exit 8.

Westbound lanes were also backing up due to the accident.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

