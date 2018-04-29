The Comedy Get Down Tour Coming to Little Rock

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tickets on Sale May 4th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Comedy legends Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and George Lopez come together for The Comedy Get Down, which will be stopping in Little Rock at the Verizon Arena on September 22nd.

The show's collective talent spans over 25 years of stage, film, and television, including titles such as Barbershop (Cedric the Entertainer), The Hughleys (D.L. Hughley), Undercover Brother (Eddie Griffin), and the self-titled: George Lopez TV series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4th at 10 a.m., and prices are set at $49 and $75, plus applicable service charges. There is an 8 ticket limit.

Tickets will be available at the Verizon Arena Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.