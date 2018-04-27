Retired Police Officer Visiting Little Rock Assaulted, Robbed by Panhandler

Little Rock, Ark. - There's something to be said about safety in numbers, but 77-year-old Harry Hayes learned that security isn't guaranteed.

Every year the retired Washington D.C.. police officer travels across the county for an officer's convention. This year that brought him to Little Rock. Around 8:30 Wednesday night, Hayes was walking back to his hotel from the Target on University Avenue. When he got to the I-630 underpass, Hayes says a homeless man approached him and asked for money.

"The way he was talking and his mannerisms, I suspected something was amiss so I continued to walk," Hayes said. "Next thing I knew he sucker punched me. I don't think I felt the punch, I just realized I'm on the ground."

As Hayes came to, the man was going through his pockets and snatched $300.

"I let him go, I didn't even try to pursue him," Hayes added.

Panhandlers are no strangers to that I-630-University Ave corridor, but police are calling this case a crime of opportunity.

"I'm sure the suspect realized he was dealing with an elderly gentleman and that's probably why he did this, may be harder for him to just run away," explained Officer Steve Moore with the Little Rock Police Department.

Hayes is used to being on the other side, working 44 years on the Washington D.C.. police force.

"To me it's a little ironic, you don't expect this to happen to you," Hayes said. "I can get some more money, but I can't get another life."