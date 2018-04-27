Police Search for Forged Checks Suspect; Thieves Targeting Parents at Daycares

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs police want to know who the woman is they say is forging and cashing stolen checks.

HSPD says last week someone broke into a car in Springdale, AR, stealing a checkbook. The next day, five of those checks were used in Garland county.

Now they're trying to identify the woman caught on bank surveillance.

"I don't know if she's the one that stole the checks," says Cpl. Kirk Zaner with HSPD, but she did forge those checks and cash them here in Hot Springs."

Investigators believe she's working with others to break into cars while parents are at daycare centers dropping off or picking up kids.

Police say thieves can be in and out of a car in as little as ten seconds.

"Take the extra few seconds to lock your door and carry your purse inside," says Cpl. Zaner.

Teresa Clardy, a daycare worker in Hot Springs, says they haven't had any reports of things being taken from cars at her center, but it's still unnerving.

"It's scary if it happens around a child care center because you don't ever know what they could do," says Clardy.

The cashed checks totaled more than one thousand dollars.

If you recognize the woman in the photos or have information about this case, call Hot Springs Police at 501-321-6789 ext. 6746.