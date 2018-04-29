PCSSD Eliminates Curriculum Department to save $1.2 Million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Pulaski County Special School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Janice Warren fighting back on budget cuts and against the rest of the school board.

With a Monday deadline looming, Dr. Warren reluctantly signed off on cutting seven district jobs.

PCSSD faces a 7 million dollar deficit going into next school year. The Board made the decision at its last meeting to make cuts to employees.

Without directive from the Board, Dr. Warren wouldn't sign off on the recommendations she didn't agree with.

"You said you do take direction from the board," one school board member stated.

"I do," Dr. Warren replied.

"Then why are we here?"

A question asked by everyone attending Saturdays emergency school board meeting for PCSSD.

Fingers were pointed and voices were raised, as board members fought to make 1.2 million dollars in budget cuts-- A debate going on for months.

But where the cuts come from Interim Superintendent Dr. Janice Warren does not approve.

"Upon the board finding out that she didn't agree and did not support the recommendations they immediately called this meeting," her son Jimmy Warren said before the meeting.

Jimmy Warren also called into question the legality of the meeting in reference to the state standards all districts follow.

Under Ark. Code Ann. 6-13-619 school board meetings of any kind involving personnel or personnel policies must take place after 5 p.m. Saturdays meeting was at 3 p.m. The original press release stated it was in regards to personnel.

"So I don't know if there's an unclear understanding of the law, maybe lack of training," Jimmy Warren said.

The recommendations from PCSSD CFO Paul Brewer were to eliminate the curriculum department at central office.

In the meeting Brewer said he found this option under the direction of the board and with input from board members and the loan superintendent candidate Dr. McNulty.

A move that makes Cato Elementary Principal Shyrel Lee concerned.

"All of these people have a played a key role in improving instruction in our classrooms," Lee said.

"They are the ones that directly impact students. So here we are, where we are supposed to be making decisions about how we're going to go for next year, we're sitting at pause," Lee said.

Seven total employees would either apply for different jobs or take on additional job duties.

Two of the 7 would go from having year long contracts to 10 month contracts.

Dr. Warren's recommendation was to make cuts through attrition-- not filling positions after an employee retires or leaves.

But the decision by the board had already been made.

"The law states that it must be signed by the superintendent of schools," Brewer said during the meeting.

Without Dr. Warren's approval, it could not pass.

A power move by Dr. Warren some say was revenge for not giving her a sit down interview for the superintendent position she currently holds as interim.

Despite Dr. Warren promising she would sign the documents after given directive, the Board went into executive session to discuss Dr. Warren's job.

As those in attendance went to pray in the lobby, Dr. Warren signed off on the cuts.

"The board directed her to do that so she was not insubordinate," Lee said.

With the papers signed, this million dollar cut is just a fraction of the 7 million dollars the district is chipping away.

But it's broken moral some teachers are more concerned with.

"I just hope that after all this shakes out that we can move forward as a district, but I do feel that this has caused some divisiveness," Lee said.

No action was taken regarding Dr. Warren's employment or position with the district during executive session.

As for more budget cuts, the district still faces a deficit of about 6 million dollars.

The district said they would make up the budget through attrition in the coming years since they lose about 80 to 100 employees each year.