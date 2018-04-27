Partnership Creates New Approach to Learning for LR Students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A new partnership will create a unique approach to learning for middle school students in Little Rock.

LRSD, the Clinton School, and Forward Arkansas will create project-based educational programs.

Next school year, Dunbar students will work with Heifer International.

Henderson students will create programming for a new radio station at West Central Community Center.

The principal at Dunbar says this is an opportunity to get middle school students learning outside of the classroom.

"The students will have the opportunity to have hands on experiences by creating these projects at the school level as well as with our partners," says Dunbar Magnet Middle School Principal Eunice Thrasher.

Each LRSD Middle School will have project-based learning opportunities through this new program.