Mayflower-Vilonia Tornado Anniversary
EF-4 tornado destroyed parts of the towns on April 27, 2014
MAYFLOWER, Ark. - It was four years ago today that two Central Arkansas towns were devastated by an EF-4 tornado.
A total of 16 people were killed in Mayflower and Vilonia and nearly 200 more were injured.
Since the fall of 2016 some Vilonia High School students have been working on a memorial for tornado victims.
This morning, a dedication was held for the memorial at Vilonia Memorial ballpark.
