Mayflower-Vilonia Tornado Anniversary

MAYFLOWER, Ark. - It was four years ago today that two Central Arkansas towns were devastated by an EF-4 tornado.

A total of 16 people were killed in Mayflower and Vilonia and nearly 200 more were injured.

Since the fall of 2016 some Vilonia High School students have been working on a memorial for tornado victims.

This morning, a dedication was held for the memorial at Vilonia Memorial ballpark.

