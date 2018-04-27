Local News

Mayflower-Vilonia Tornado Anniversary

EF-4 tornado destroyed parts of the towns on April 27, 2014

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 03:40 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 03:40 PM CDT

MAYFLOWER, Ark. - It was four years ago today that two Central Arkansas towns were devastated by an EF-4 tornado.

A total of 16 people were killed in Mayflower and Vilonia and nearly 200 more were injured.

Since the fall of 2016 some Vilonia High School students have been working on a memorial for tornado victims.

This morning, a dedication was held for the memorial at Vilonia Memorial ballpark.
 

