Mark Martin Meets the Fans
NASCAR great hosts Fan Appreciation Days at his museum in Batesville
BATESVILLE, Ark. - The 14th Annual Mark Martin Fan Appreciation Days event continues Saturday at the Mark Martin Museum.
This is the final year the NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and Batesville native will host the get together with fans.
Watch the attached reports filed live during KARK 4 News at 4 by Chanley Painter.
