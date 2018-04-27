Local News

Mark Martin Meets the Fans

NASCAR great hosts Fan Appreciation Days at his museum in Batesville

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 05:27 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 05:30 PM CDT

BATESVILLE, Ark. - The 14th Annual Mark Martin Fan Appreciation Days event continues Saturday at the Mark Martin Museum.

This is the final year the NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and Batesville native will host the get together with fans.

Watch the attached reports filed live during KARK 4 News at 4 by Chanley Painter.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News Mobile App

  • Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App