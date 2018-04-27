LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Every year, 37 children across the U.S. die from being left in a hot car.

Two deaths have already happened this year, and it's only April.

A central Arkansas family devastated by this kind of tragedy is now using their experience to help other families avoid their pain.

In between birds chirping and children chattering, the Nottinghams are singing along to their favorite songs.

Sweet sounds, in the middle of this mother's daily routine.

"There's a lot of come on, let's get your backpacks, let's go," says Allie Nottingham, "And a lot of coffee for me."

Allie Nottingham is used to a busy pace.

"My life is crazy," Nottingham says, "I'm constantly dropping off here, going to work, I'm going to the grocery store."

Like a lot of working parents, her days begin early.

"We really like the drop-off line, because it makes a mom's life easier," says Nottingham.

When Allie isn't so rushed, she likes to walk her kids into school.

The security of Max, Lyla and Henry isn't just her priority.

Preschool Director Paige Majors says, "That's my job, to keep them safe."

It starts when Second Presbyterian Preschool Director Paige Majors checks attendance.

If a child doesn't show up by 9 a.m., parents get a phone call.

A change in protocol she welcomes.

"You have to believe that it can happen to anyone," says Majors. "That's the basis for the whole program."

It did happen to a family in Hot Springs. In July of 2015, Judge Wade Naramore unintentionally left his 18-month-old son, Thomas, in a hot car.

Thomas died that day.

At the time, his daycare didn't have a call system in place.

Dr. Mary Aitken with the Injury Prevention Center says, "That call can save a life."

The Naramores have partnered with the Injury Prevention Center at Arkansas Children's Hospital to create a hot car safety program focused on prevention.

An even more powerful reminder to look before you lock.

"Put my briefcase in the back," Majors says, "If I forget, this will help me keep track."

The couple published a board book in memory of their baby boy.

It's filled with references to Thomas and tells the story of a dad stopping for breakfast before dropping his son off at daycare.

"This could be any family, any day, going through the drive-thru, getting gas, all the things we have to do with our kids in the car," Dr. Aitken says.

Their campaign is starting a conversation.

"If this had happened to me, what's my emergency plan?" Nottingham asks. "What am I going to do to make sure this doesn't happen?"

Second Presbyterian is one of six other daycare centers across Arkansas taking part in the pilot program. The message has reached nearly 1,000 families in the first year.

Whether it's a reminder to check the backseat or a phone call, Nottingham appreciates their school going the extra mile to protect a parent's most precious cargo.

"It just takes one mistake," says Nottingham. "It makes me feel good that someone else is looking after my children too. You can't replace your kids."

The Naramores have pledged $15,000 to develop the program, including the book.

Their goal is to take it to communities statewide.

Wade and Ashley Naramore say, "We were honored to partner with ACH Injury Prevention Center on the development of a hot car safety awareness program, which is now entering its second year. The amazing team we worked with transformed our ideas and vision into a reality. We are grateful to all who have participated in this effort to save lives and we look forward to expanding the program. If we can save even one life, we have accomplished our mission."

To learn more about the hot car safety program, visit the Injury Prevention Center at Arkansas Children’s Hospital website by clicking here.

More resources:

Kidsandcars.org

No Heat Stroke

RELATED STORY: