Former Foster Kids Return For Homecoming

BRYANT, Ark.-- A unique family reunion happened for the first time Saturday. Former foster kids introduced their families to the people they once called a family at the Second Chance Ranch in Saline County.

The reality many times for a foster child is once he or she turns 18. There's rarely a family to call once out of the state's foster system. But one Central Arkansas group home or as the founder calls it home of groups said that's not a reality for their former foster kids.

The Second Chance Ranch held its first homecoming Saturday in Bryant.

We met Ava Collins who is one of the former foster kids at the reunion.

Collins said, "I have three toddlers and we just made a 4.5 hour trip."

This 25-year-old's journey this weekend to Bryant was a piece of cake compared to her life's journey.

"I haven't talked about it," she told us while holding back tears.

It was about a lot more than food at the first homecoming. Collins told us a family member abused her for years as a child.

"I finally got the courage to tell and when I first told iI went to live to live with my aunt," she said.

But a year later at age 13, her uncle died and the Paragould teen ended up in foster care and eventually at the rural Saline County group home.

"But I ran away from every place that I was at," Collins said.

But now the place she ran from she chose to run to because for the first time she's getting to introduce her family to the people she called family at the ranch.

Perry Black said, "It's hard not to be emotional."

Perry Black founded the ranch that houses about 35 foster kids at any time. It's first group of kids was 12 years ago.

Black explains why it was an emotional event, "When you see young people who have been hurt and abused and neglected or let down to be restored and to turn a frown upside down."

The ranch focuses on faith to build a foundation.

Collins said, "When I came to the ranch I finally felt like I had a family."

It was a foundation that let Collins build her own family.

The 25-year-old is now married with kids.

We met people who drove in from around the country for the event.

Even though this was the first reunion the ranch has done in its 12 years, it won't be the last.