Family Holds Balloon Release For Homicide Victim

PINE BLUFF, Ark. -- A year after a 26 year old man is shot and killed in Pine Bluff- his family gathered to remember him at his grave site today. "He was my only son, he was a dad, he had one child," says Ann Haywood.

Ann Haywood stands over her son's grave. "It's been really hard, it hasn't been easy," says Haywood. Along with friends and family remembering 26-year old Cameron Haywood. "It's been really hard especially to lose a good family member like that to violence," says Danielle Price.

Haywood was shot and killed outside the Suzanne Apartments along South Blake Street in Pine Bluff in 2017. Another man - Demarco Wylie - also found dead near Haywood. "That's what we are here for praying that it will eventually stop one day," says Price.

Last Wednesday - four people were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting in Pine Bluff. The next day - another man -- shot and killed in Lake Saracen - just three miles from where Haywood was found dead. "Just praying for better days that we will heal from this all soon because it's very hard," says Price.

While police believe Haywood and Wylie shot each other-- the circumstances surrounding that are still unclear. This mother is hoping the violence she's seen in recent days, comes to an end. "It's too much senseless killings going on," says Haywood.

A year later-- no arrests have been made and police believe there may have been others at the scene who saw what happened. If you know anything about Haywood's homicide-- or any other shooting-- call Pine Bluff police.