Ex-Corrections Officer Says Inmate Attack Left Him Unable to Work

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. - Blood-spattered photos reveal what happened beyond the barbed wire.

"There's too many people getting hurt," Darrell Lambert says.

Lambert is a former corrections officer. These days, he moves his right hand slower than he used to.

"I got more range of motion now, but it's still not 100 percent," Lambert says.

He says an inmate hit him with a push broom last summer while he was working at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern.

Then inmates shoved him down a floor of concrete stairs.

"There's kind of an indention there," Lambert's wife Lisa points out in a photo.

The attack left Darrell with a broken wrist.

Doctors ordered him to remain on light duty; an option that doesn't exist with his job.

He says medical leave has expired, and the Arkansas Department of Correction let him go.

"They didn't care," Lisa says.

She and the couple's four children don't want Darrell to return to a place they believe is severely understaffed.

"Every time he talks about going back to work at that prison, they cry and beg him 'Daddy please don't go back there,'" Lisa says.

Just last month, ADC director Wendy Kelley proposed cuts and officer reassignments, saying in a press release "staffing levels have reached a level that required immediate action..."

The ADC says during Lambert's incidentm the Ouachita River Unit had 417 security positions. Twenty-five of them were vacant.

"I don't think that's right," Darrell says.

It's an ordeal that has left Lambert's options locked up.

"I just sit around," Darrell says.

"...wondering what I'm going to do with my life next."

The ADC sent along this statement regarding Darrell's case and future employment:

"Mr. Lambert was a valued 7 year employee of the department and is eligible to be rehired should he choose to apply and meet the essential job functions of the position. For your information the essential job functions of a correctional officer are listed below. The Department does not have a "light duty" option for its security staff; however, non-security positions are filled by former security staff when possible. We will be reaching out to Mr. Lambert regarding potential rehire opportunities."

