Every Dog at NLR Animal Shelter Finds Forever Homes

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - For the first time in 17 years, a Central Arkansas animal shelter has cleared their cages.

Meaning all of their animals have found forever homes.

These pups are crying barks of joy.

They've found families to call their own, after spending time at the North Little Rock Animal Shelter and Animal Control.

For them, their adoption is a time to celebrate, and it's a time to celebrate for the shelter as well.

Director of NLR Animal Shelter and Animal Control David Miles says, "We hit zero population on our adoption line."

For the first time in 17 years, Director David Miles says his shelter has empty kennels.

"That means we adopted out every animal available for adoption dogs or cats," says Miles.

Miles says this wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. He credits several people for the shelter's success.

"We're very grateful for the help throughout our community it takes a community to do this," says Miles. "It take volunteers rescue groups, hard working employees most importantly it takes the doctors."

Miles says it's great to find these furry friends a home, but he knows it won't last long.

So this is just bonus time to prepare for the coming months.

"We will quickly become full again within a month or two every one of these cages will have an animal in them but this gives us the break we need before we go into the high intake part of our season," says Miles.

While Miles says he doesn't want to brag, he is very happy all of these guys are going home.

For more information and how you can continue to help, you can find more at the shelter's website.