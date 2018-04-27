England Freshman Out Of Hospital After Rare Blood Infection

ENGLAND, Ark. - A 15-year-old from the England area is back at home. For the last two months he's been in the hospital battling a rare blood infection that all started with a small cut.

In February, Izac Bellott was a happy, healthy, active, and straight A student at England High School.

He got sick with what they thought was the flu. They found out later it was a blood infection.

He was rushed to the hospital and more than eight weeks later, he's home.

Izac Bellott isn't training for the next big baseball game. The England High School freshman is doing physical therapy in his living room and getting back to full strength. He's recovering after a rare blood infection.

His mom Kathy, who is also a nurse, says staph infection spread through a small cut on his elbow. In a matter of days, he was rushed to Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

"Within 30 minutes he was incubated and 61 days later we are finally getting to come home," Kathy said.

More than two months later, this family is home. Kathy says what's happened in that time is nothing short of a miracle.

"I had a doctor tell me he was the sickest kid in the PICU," said Kathy. "It's still a blessing from how far he's come to how far he started."

The entire community of England is rallying around the 15-year-old. They are holding prayer circles, fund raisers, and welcoming him home Thursday.

Kathy says he's come a long way since the beginning.

"He doesn't know how far he's come. He doesn't remember that first week," Kathy said.

"I'm walking better. Eating better. Everything," Izac said.

They are glad to be out of the hospital. Even though Izac is still recovering, he says he'll be back on the baseball field soon.

His mom and dad say the entire 61 days he was at Children's they never left Little Rock.