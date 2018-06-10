Local News

Deadly Sinkhole on Spring River in Fulton County

Posted: Jun 10, 2018 04:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2018 04:48 PM CDT

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. -- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking anyone floating the Spring River in Fulton County to avoid the area near Sadler Falls. 

A deadly boat accident occurred at a sinkhole whirlpool Saturday, according to authorities.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Fulton County, along with the AGFC, have installed buoys and roped off the area.

The river is still open, but the barricaded area should not be breached. 

Engineers will be on site this week to assess the area and look for a solution. 


