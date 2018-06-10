Deadly Sinkhole on Spring River in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. -- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking anyone floating the Spring River in Fulton County to avoid the area near Sadler Falls.
A deadly boat accident occurred at a sinkhole whirlpool Saturday, according to authorities.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Fulton County, along with the AGFC, have installed buoys and roped off the area.
The river is still open, but the barricaded area should not be breached.
Engineers will be on site this week to assess the area and look for a solution.
More Stories
-
"I didn't realize it was a cat until I almost hit it,"…
-
Two Northwest Arkansas men have been arrested for an alleged rape.
-
Volunteers with Open Hearts Ministries in Paragould had to cut their…