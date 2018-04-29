Arkansas Mother Seeks to Toughen Hit and Run Laws

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- As hit and run accidents are happening more frequently, Northwest Arkansas' Stacey Bankston is saying the time sentenced for the crime is not enough. She has already fought to strengthen laws across state lines, and is now looking to address legislation here in Arkansas.

"I tell people I only miss my son when I breathe." Bankston commented, "That was the moment where my life stopped. Where I lost a part of myself."

On September 25th, 2015, her 19-year-old son, Matthew, was killed in a hit and run accident in Missouri. "My son was thrown 254 feet, and his body landed on the highway, and he was left there like a piece of garbage."

The man who hit her son left the scene, and did not turn himself in for two weeks.

Stacey continued, "You go to the grocery store and wonder at every face you're looking at, is that the person who killed my child?"

Once her son's killer was in custody, she assumed he would be charged with at least manslaughter, but was shocked to learn that they could only charge him with leaving the scene of an accident.

It fueled Bankston to contact her local lawmakers and demand harsher penalties for hit and runs.

Because of her efforts, last August the amount of time spent behind bars for leaving a scene in Missouri practically doubled. It's now up to 7 years in jail and a $10,000 fine. However, the man behind Matthew's death will only be locked up for three years.

Bankston says she's already reached out to local lawmakers in Arkansas. like Rep. Greg Leding, who stated, "There is a good chance we could see stiffer penalties. We want to make sure they are meaningful, appropriate and don't go too far. But I know that there are a number of lawmakers, like myself, who are looking at that."

Bankston says her goal is to ultimately toughen up hit and run laws in every state, adding that she is going to make sure her son's death means something.