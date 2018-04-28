Arkansas College to Offer Drone Degrees

FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Tech-savvy students will soon have another option to learn high-flying technology in a booming industry.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has been approved to offer degrees in unmanned aerosystems, more commonly referred to as drone flying.

Dr. Ken Warden, the dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology School, said the student body will benefit from an education in a profession set to take off.

"We expect about a $500 million economic impact in this industry over the next 5 years with up to 600 jobs regionally so we are preparing people for jobs," Warden said. "While they may not be here today, they will be here tomorrow."

There's a number of industries that students with this Associate's degree can merge into.

Most often drones are used to collect data, but this education will also teach students how to operate and maintain drones.