6th Annual "Walk for the Waiting" Draws Record Crowd

By: Nathan Treece

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 07:18 PM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The 6th Annual "Walk for the Waiting" bringing families out to War Memorial Saturday to support the more than 300 kids in Arkansas that are still waiting to be adopted, as well as the 200 teens that will age out of the system this year.

Project Zero, The Call, and Immerse Arkansas all joined forces to provide foster families for the kids, and people of all ages came out to help raise money.

Organizers say this year's crowd was the biggest yet, as more than fifteen-hundred people were counted in attendance.

For more info on the annual event, check out www.walkforthewaiting.org

