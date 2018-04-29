Forrest City Police Officer Shot, Killed Inside West Memphis Home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (localmemphis.com - West Memphis Police are actively searching for suspects in a shooting that killed a Forrest City Police Officer.

Family members confirm the victim is Officer Oliver Johnson.

West Memphis Police say Officer Johnson was not the intended target.

The father of two was shot and killed in his home Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say he was struck by a stray bullet after multiple shots were fired in a dispute outside of the apartment.

The shooting has stunned this small West Memphis community.

"Sweet as can be," said Portia Weatherspoon, the victim's neighbor. "I mean wasn't a bad person at all. I never heard anything bad about him."

Officer Johnson was off duty when he was shot.

"It was an encounter between the suspects and another group outside of the apartment which lead to him being shot inside the apartment. A bullet just entered the apartment and struck him," said Captain Joe Baker with the West Memphis Police Department.

Neighbors say they heard roughly 40-gun shots. They ran over to Johnson's apartment and tried to resuscitate him.

"When I stepped outside one of his nephews yelled my uncle has been shot. So, when I went in the house, I found him shot and me and my husband tried to do CPR," Weatherspoon said.

Officer Johnson leaves behind two young daughters. Residents of the apartment complex say there have been frequent shootings there in the past six months and they are tired of the senseless violence.

"It’s just terrible that this type of violence will take another life for something probably stupid as ever," said Gerald Allen, a witness.

Police are still looking for the people involved in this shooting. If you have any tips that could help them, call West Memphis Police at 870-735-1210.