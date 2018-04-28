RiverFest Announces Additional Performers, Daily Ticket Prices

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – RiverFest, Presented By Oaklawn Gaming, announced the addition of iconic classic rock artist, Peter Frampton, as the headliner for this year’s event.

In addition, Tracy Lawrence, Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli, The Lacs, Muscadine Bloodline, Knox Hamilton, The Band Camino,

Jacob Bryant, Matt Stell, Low Society, Cannibal Kids, Sky King and Luke Williams will perform at the three-day music festival.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Peter Frampton back to RiverFest this Memorial Day Weekend,” said RiverFest Event Director Jack Daniels. “His return, along with the addition of The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli and other performers, add to the diverse music genres for festival attendees to celebrate and discover at this year’s event.”

They join previously announced music artists Young the Giant, Young Thug, Kip Moore, Jamey Johnson, Highly Suspect, LANY, Margo Price, Echosmith, Steel Union and Davison.

The next wave of confirmed acts will be announced on its website and social media accounts.

More than 50 music artists are expected to perform at the 2018 festival. Band bios, music and schedule information are available at RiverFestArkansas.com.

A RiverFest 2018 playlist is available on Spotify: http://bit.ly/RiverFest2018.

Multi-day passes, including VIP passes, are only available for purchase online at RiverFestArkansas.com.

Single day tickets will only be available for sale at the gate.

Single Day Ticket - Friday: $25+

Single Day Ticket - Saturday/Sunday: $30+

Advance Multi-Day Pass: $40+ (Ends May 11, 2018)

Regular Multi-Day Pass: $50+ (Begins May 12, 2018)

Priority VIP Multi-Day Pass: $150+

Platinum VIP Multi-Day Pass: $450+

Child (Ages 4-12) Single Day Ticket: $10+

Child (Ages 0-4) Single Day Ticket: Free Admission

RiverFest also announced a special discount for families. On Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, May 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., RiverFest is hosting a Family Hours Special where children tickets are only $5, and each paid child ticket gives one parent free admission. For more information about the ticket options and special, visit RiverFestArkansas.com/tickets.

“We understand that our event attendees are budget conscious, and we are pleased to offer a ticket option for every budget,”said Daniels. “The Advance Multi-Day Pass is the best value right now because you can enter the event each day to see dozens of artists perform live on two main stages,” added Daniels.

RiverFest is thankful for its additional sponsors: Arkansas Federal Credit Union, AMP Energy Organic, Mid-South Ford Dealers, Organic AMP Energy, Rock City Harley-Davidson, Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, Monster Energy, Hardee’s,The Lasik Vision Institute, Arkansas Destinations, U.S. Army, Downtown Little Rock Marriott, RiverFest’s Preferred Hotel, Arkansas Destinations, The Official Transportation Provider of RiverFest, and Rock Region METRO.

For additional information, please visit RiverFestArkansas.com.