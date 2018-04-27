30 Child Porn Charges for Harding Student

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEARCY, Ark. - Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigation leads to child porn charges against a Harding student.

Jacob Austin Ardrey, 21, of Newport has been charged with 30 counts (the most allowed) of distributing and possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, class C felonies.

Special Agent Mike McNeill wrote in an affidavit that he received a cybertip from an analyst with the Arkansas State Police Cyber Crimes Unit.

The tip had been reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The cybertip reportedly documented 64 files of possible child pornography being uploaded in November.

The files were traced to Ardrey’s Harding University email address.

Ardrey was arrested on a $20,000 bond.

He is not currently in custody.